Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday
In a sexy photo she shares on her social media page, the 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' actress is seen posing in a bright blue one-piece swimsuit with her hair pulled half-up.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek has left millions of women green with envy. In a new social media post, the "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" actress showed off her curves in a bathing suit to celebrate her 55th birthday.

Making use of her Instagram page on Thursday, September 2, the "Grown Ups" star shared a sexy photo of her to mark the special day. In the image, the actress could be seen posing in a bright blue one-piece swimsuit with her hair pulled half-up and half-down.

"Happy 55th birthday to me," Salma captioned the photo, adding a pair of salsa dancer emojis. The Mexican-born beauty then continued, "Looking forward to new adventures #grateful." She also wrote her caption in Spanish, "Feliz cumpleanos 55 para mi. Lista para nuevas aventuras #vivalavida."

Her post has since been flooded with praises from her fans and followers. "You make 55 look great," one fan gushed, while another wrote, "A stunning, natural beauty [heart-eyes emoji]. Happy birthday!!!"

Previously, Salma admitted that sharing bikini photos was "liberating" for her. "I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight published in February. She added, "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation."

In June, however, Salma confessed that she had felt the pressure of Hollywood, particularly when it came to women and aging. "As you get older, you're expected not to age," she said. She then credited her meditation practice that she has maintained for years for helping her to "accept things as they are."

"[Given] how much mileage I put on my body," she explained, "and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous." She added, "I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly."

