 
 

Prince Harry Honors Scientists While Slamming 'Mass-Scale Information' About Covid-19 Vaccine

Prince Harry Honors Scientists While Slamming 'Mass-Scale Information' About Covid-19 Vaccine
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex pays tribute to the scientists behind the Covid-19 vaccine while expressing his concern about hoax that prompts hesitancy to get the jab.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britain's Prince Harry has hit out at "mass-scale misinformation" around the COVID-19 vaccines.

The royal honoured the scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday (01Sep21), describing them as "our nation's pride," but also used his speech to express his concern about vaccine hesitancy and its implications.

"Families around the world are being overwhelmed by mass-scale misinformation across 'news' media and social media, where those who peddle in lies and fear are creating vaccine hesitancy, which in turn is dividing communities and eroding trust," he said. "This is a system we need to break if we are to overcome COVID-19 and the rise of new variants."

"The Oxford Team have done their part. They are heroes of the highest order who gave us an instrument to fight this disease. They are our nation's pride, and we are deeply indebted to their service."

Harry - who was speaking remotely from California - was tasked with introducing the team to the stage, which included Dame Sarah Gilbert, Catherine Green, Emma Bolam, Ian Poulton, Laura Walker, Mwila Kasanyinga, Wendy Crocker, Lisa Stockdale, Jamie Fowler, and Syed Adlou.

  See also...

He also discussed the need for "vaccine equity" and underlined the "huge disparity" when it comes to distribution and access.

"Until every community can access the vaccine, and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk," he explained.

"That's a common refrain my wife (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex) and I have heard in convenings with vaccine experts, heads of industry, community advocates, and global leaders."

"As people sit in the room with you tonight, more than a third of the global population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's more than five billion shots given around the world so far.

"It sounds like a major accomplishment, and in many ways is. But there is a huge disparity between who can and cannot access the vaccine. Less than two per cent of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point, and many of their healthcare workers are still not even vaccinated. We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one."

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Raising Funds to Help Victims of Haiti Earthquake

Aaliyah and R. Kelly Donned Casual Outfits for Secret Wedding, Minister Testifies in Court
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grow Closer With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grow Closer With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry Encourages Soldiers to Support Each Other After Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Encourages Soldiers to Support Each Other After Taliban Takeover in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Insists His Upcoming Tell-All Isn't a 'F**k You' to Royal Family

Prince Harry Insists His Upcoming Tell-All Isn't a 'F**k You' to Royal Family

Prince Harry to Tell All in 'Accurate and Wholly Truthful' Memoir

Prince Harry to Tell All in 'Accurate and Wholly Truthful' Memoir

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle