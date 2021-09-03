Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack at 40

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant has passed away when he arrived at a Mumbai hospital after being rushed to the facility for medical treatment following a heart attack.

AceShowbiz - Actor Sidharth Shukla has died aged 40 following an apparent heart attack.

The screen star was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning (02Sep21) after the reported cardiac event, but was dead when he arrived at the medical centre.

A senior Cooper Hospital official told the Press Trust of India, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago."

While the initial report suggests he died of a heart attack, more will be known after a post mortem examination is performed.

As well as making a name for himself on television, winning reality shows "Bigg Boss 13" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and hosting "Savdhaan India" and "India's Got Talent", he made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".

Roughly a week before his death, he paid tribute to frontline heroes on Instagram, "To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn't be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surely isn't easy, but we really appreciate your efforts."

In response to his passing, fellow "Bigg Boss" alum, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, tweeted, "I am just numb ..Why Sid? Too soon...May your soul rest in peace my friend." Another former contestant Himanshi Khurrana penned, "Om shanti."

Comedian Sunil Grover also sent condolence, "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace." Actress Munmum Dutta wrote, "Shocked and numb."