 
 

Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack at 40

Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack at 40
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant has passed away when he arrived at a Mumbai hospital after being rushed to the facility for medical treatment following a heart attack.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Sidharth Shukla has died aged 40 following an apparent heart attack.

The screen star was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning (02Sep21) after the reported cardiac event, but was dead when he arrived at the medical centre.

A senior Cooper Hospital official told the Press Trust of India, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago."

While the initial report suggests he died of a heart attack, more will be known after a post mortem examination is performed.

  See also...

As well as making a name for himself on television, winning reality shows "Bigg Boss 13" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and hosting "Savdhaan India" and "India's Got Talent", he made his Bollywood debut in 2014 in "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".

Roughly a week before his death, he paid tribute to frontline heroes on Instagram, "To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn't be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surely isn't easy, but we really appreciate your efforts."

In response to his passing, fellow "Bigg Boss" alum, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, tweeted, "I am just numb ..Why Sid? Too soon...May your soul rest in peace my friend." Another former contestant Himanshi Khurrana penned, "Om shanti."

Comedian Sunil Grover also sent condolence, "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace." Actress Munmum Dutta wrote, "Shocked and numb."

You can share this post!

Aaliyah and R. Kelly Donned Casual Outfits for Secret Wedding, Minister Testifies in Court
Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle