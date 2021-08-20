 
 

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Fans of the late singer can now listen to tracks like '4 Page Letter', 'Hot Like Fire' and 'Everything's Gonna Be Alright' from the classic 1996 album on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - The wait is over for Aaliyah's fans. Having waited for more than two decades, the late star's devotees can finally listen to her sophomore album "One in a Million" on streaming services after it's released on Friday, August 20.

The classic 1996 album was dropped on streamers such as Spotify, Apple Music and every other modern music platform. Shortly after the release, many on Twitter expressed their excitement.

One user in particular gushed, "Aaliyah's music can now be heard with no limitations, we've waited so long and she deserves this !! #AaliyahAtMidnight." Another claimed, "Aaliyah is now the only female artist to rerelease an album, after 25 years on streaming platforms for the first time ever, gaining over 5 million streams under an hour. #Aaliyah."

A third person exclaimed, "80's babies WINNING with the streaming releases of Aaliyah and Timbaland content." Someone else added, "We love you forever & always Aaliyah! I'm so glad this is just the start of the general public getting to hear through your music just why we celebrate & go so hard for your legacy each & everyday! #OneInAMillion #AaliyahIsComing."

Fans can listen to 18 songs from Aaliyah's "One in a Million". They include "4 Page Letter", "Hot Like Fire" and "Everything's Gonna Be Alright". The album also features some collaborations with Missy Elliott and Timbaland, including "Ladies In Da House" and "Hot Like Fire".

The release arrived amid a dispute between Aaliyah's uncle Barry Hankerson and her immediate family. While Barry was the one who unleashed her biggest albums after striking a deal with EMPIRE, her estate didn't approve it.

"In this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah's music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness," so read a statement from Aaliyah's estate. "Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah's life's work."

That aside, Aaliyah's fans will still get more treats since her third album "Aaliyah" will be dropped on Spotify in September along with the soundtrack of "Romeo Must Die". Meanwhile, her posthumous compilation albums "I Care 4 U" and "Ultimate Aaliyah" are set to be released in October.

