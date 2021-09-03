 
 

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Randy Fletcher has passed away in a hospital in Toledo after suffering an injury while setting up the stage for Nicole Kidman's husband for a concert in Ohio.

AceShowbiz - Keith Urban is mourning the death of his production manager, Randy Fletcher.

The 73 year old died on 27 August (21), a day after suffering an injury while setting up the stage for the star's concert at Bash on the Bay in Ohio.

Production Lights and Staging News sources claim Fletcher was taken to a hospital in Toledo, where he died "peacefully" surrounded by family and loved ones.

Paying tribute to his pal in a statement to Billboard, Urban writes, "Randy 'Baja' Fletcher loved people. Now that's a phrase that's a lot easier, and more often said than done. But, this man truly did love people, and music, and life, and he lived it right. He saw the commonality in all of us and I can promise you this, once you'd been in the orbit of his light, he'd stay with you forever."

"Some people ask are you a 'glass half full or a glass half empty' kinda person? Baja's view was, 'What a beautiful glass.' I loved him. We all loved him, and I'm grateful he chose us as his road family for 10 years."

During his career as a road manager, Fletcher also worked with ZZ Top, Brooks & Dunn, Randy Travis, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Willie Nelson, among others.

He was honoured with the Country Music Association's first-ever CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement award in 2017 and was named Production Manager of the Year at the CMA Touring Awards in 2018.

