Rege-Jean Page Attends GQ Men of the Year Awards With Girlfriend Emily Brown

WENN/Avalon
The Duke of Hastings depicter on 'Bridgerton', who takes home the award for Standout Performance of the Year, is seen holding hands with the musical artist at the star-studded event.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rege-Jean Page has finally made his first public event with Emily Brown. While attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards, the Simon Basset depicter on "Bridgerton" was photographed stepping in with his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, September 1, the 31-year-old actor, who took home the award for Standout Performance of the Year, was captured walking hand-in-hand with Emily at the Tate Modern gallery. Aside from Rege-Jean, "Line Of Duty" star Adrian Dunbar was also awarded the TV Performance Of The Year, after capturing the nation during the sixth series of the BBC police drama earlier this year.

For the night outing, the Netflix star looked dapper in a forest green embroidered suit and black leather shoes. In the meantime, his girlfriend, who is a copywriter and soccer player, looked chic and stylish in a black power suit blazer over a black lace bustier, which she paired with diamond-studded heels.

Of their relationship, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Rege-Jean and Emily began dating in February. The news broke just a few days after they were photographed getting cozy in London before Valentine's Day. At the time, the couple was seen entering the back seat of a car and heading to a private airport.

Rege-Jean found fame from playing the dashing Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix drama "Bridgerton". About his role, the 31-year-old actor told GQ magazine, "I think it becomes very obvious who was excluded from the game previously. It just became vaguely ludicrous that it was such an issue before. You know, 'How will this work?' Um, we'll do the acting!"

Of his scenes with horses on the series, Rege-Jean admitted, "Being on a horse is literally lifting people into a position of aspiration, power, possibility and agency that they've not been afforded before." He then added, "That's what's ridiculous. That we are not crea­tive enough in the creative industries - that's the failure. But the second you start doing that? It's like, 'This is so easy!' Yes, it is, so keep doing that.' "

Unfortunately, Rege-Jean will not be returning to "Bridgerton" for season two. However, he had denied rumors saying he was booted from the production. "No, I respectfully exited. I didn't want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out," he said.

