Polo G's Mother Offers $10,000 Reward After Three Men Tried to Break Into Her House
Stacia Mac, who is the CEO of Only Dreamers Achieve (ODA), vows that she will not stop looking for information about the intruders until she knows 'who is responsible.'

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Polo G's mother was left distraught after three men tried to break into her house. Taking to social media, Stacia Mac announced that she's offering a $10,000 reward for information about the intruders.

On Wednesday, September 1, Stacia made use of Instagram to share footage of a man kicking her door at around 3 A.M. The clip saw him wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a face mask. He could be seen holding a weapon in his right hand.

In the caption of the video, Stacia wrote, "I struggled with if I should post this... I recently had an attempted break in at my home. At least three men attempted to break in (you'll hear the assailant on camera say 'y'all ready?!' ) In real time on my camera I witnessed as an intruder kicked in my basement door." She added, "While multiple intruders flocked to other entry points of my home. I began to open fire upon them. They retreated."

"My family is safe, by God's grace," the CEO of Only Dreamers Achieve (ODA) further explained. "In this situation you have only two choices; Fight or flight. I refused to be a victim in my home! I will not rest until I know WHO is responsible."

Stacia went on to note, "Im offering a $10k reward for information leading to the arrest of said individuals. My son, Polo G, has hired 24 hour permanent armed guards." She then concluded, "I am grateful to be alive to tell this story. If you have information please share. Thank you."

The post has since been flooded with comments from Stacia's famous pals. One in particular was BIA who replied, "Mannn and this why I don't be feeling bad when mfs get they head blown off! They be violating! Thank God u ok." Karlie Redd, meanwhile, chimed in, "Oh my god thank god your okay."

