 
 

Duane Chapman Admits to Having a 'Pass' to Use N-Word Amid Racist Accusation

After being accused by his step-daughter Bonnie Chapman of racism amid his family drama, the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star insists that he has a 'pass' in the black tribe to use the N-word.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman has broken his silence after being accused by his step-daughter Bonnie Chapman of racism. In a new interview, the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star denied the allegation by insisting that he had a free "pass" to use the N-word.

"I have never been a racist," the 68-year-old said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside his fiancee Francie Frane published on Wednesday, September 1. "I'm 33.5 percent Apache -- but because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles' heel because I used the wrong word. I thought I had a pass in the black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem."

When being asked about who gave him the so-called pass, Duane said, "I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending time, 18 months in Texas, and it was probably three-fourths from the black tribe." The reality star continued recalling, "So that was a word that we used back and forth, as maybe a compliment. My pass expired for using it, but no one told me that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Francie discussed reasons why Duane's step-daughters Bonnie and Cecily Chapman weren't invited to their upcoming nuptials. "As hard as it is and as heartbreaking as it is, we had to make a decision that was very difficult for us," the soon-to-be bride explained. "We've been through hell, him and I, in the past three years... And I am not going to allow our day to be ruined by this nonsense."

In late August, Bonnie and Cecily opened up to TMZ that they were not invited to their father's wedding. "That's not the problem. I think he's just scared that we remind him too much of our mother," Cecily claimed. "I think this is more a personal thing with my dad towards us. Because we do resemble my mom a lot like a lot."

A few days after they revealed that they were not on the guest list, Bonnie spoke out against Duane. In a lengthy post on her Facebook page, she accused her father of racism, homophobia and cheating on her late mother and his late wife Beth Chapman.

"[Duane] would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad," she wrote, "I thought I had only one parent left. I was left with the racist and homophobic parents."

