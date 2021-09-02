 
 

Marilyn Manson Pleads Not Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges in New Hampshire Assault Case

The 'Sweet Dreams' rocker has been slapped with two misdemeanor counts of Simple Assault for allegedly spitting and blowing snot on a videographer at a 2019 concert.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson is maintaining his innocence over the assault allegations made against him. The "Sweet Dreams" rocker, who surrendered to police in July in connection to a 2019 incident, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges in the case.

Manson's lawyer entered the plea one day before an arraignment hearing, which was scheduled for Thursday, September 2. Now, a case status hearing has been scheduled for December 27.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in nearly two months prior. Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that he surrendered in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for "acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."

The warrant was released on May 25. "The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion," so read the statement shared on Facebook.

"The alleged assaults involved a videographer," the message continued. "Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

The name of the videographer is Susan Fountain. In an affidavit, it was stated that the now-52-year-old musician put his face close to her camera and spat a "big lougee" at her.

Meanwhile, a concert attendee told PEOPLE, "He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated." The individual added, "I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed."

The misdemeanor charges can each result in a less than a year of a prison sentence and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

