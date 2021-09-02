 
 

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the First 5 Acts to Go to Season 16 Finals

NBC/Trae Patton
TV

The new episode of the long-running NBC talent show reveals the first 5 acts who will be given another chance to get the title as the winner by performing once again in season 16 Finals.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" has finally revealed the results of first night of Semi-finals that aired on Tuesday, August 31. Airing on Wednesday, the new episode of the long-running NBC talent show saw the first 5 acts who would be competing in season 16 Finals being announced.

Before going further to the results, host Terry Crews started the night by revealing the 3 acts up for the Instant Save. They were Jimmie Herrod, Michael Winslow and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. One winner would be picked through the Instant Save with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara saving another act.

Beyond Belief Dance Company, Gina Brillon and Tory Vagasy were then called upon the stage. Terry revealed that comedian Gina was the first act to make it to the season 16 Finals and she could not help but cry over the exciting results.

  See also...

Aidan Bryant, Korean Soul and Madilyn Bailey were the next acts to find out their results that night. Congratulations to Aidan because he would join Gina in the Finals. Later, it was Dustin Tavella and Peter Rosalita's turn to be called to the stage. Dustin was announced as the next finalist of the season, meaning that Peter was sent home.

After "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt takes the stage to perform the hit "You Will Be Found", "AGT" season 12 alum Preacher Lawson returned to the stage to bring some laughter.

It was time for the Instant Save. Terry revealed that America chose to save Jimmie. As for another act to be sent to the Finals, the judges had to pick between World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and Michael Winslow. Eventually, they decided to keep World Taekwondo Demonstration Team on the competition. That meant "Police Academy star Michael Winslow, who previously earned the Audience Save vote in the quarterfinals round, has his AGT journey ended.

