'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Calls Out Co-Stars Who Are 'Torturing' Her Amid Legal Drama

Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Being cornered is the last thing Erika Jayne needs amid legal woes involving his estranged husband Tom Girardi. In a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Sutton Strake told Kyle Richards about her ongoing beef with Erika while at her rental home.

The ladies later gathered for a dinner at Kathy Hilton's home. When Sutton tried to talk to Erika about their recent fight at Lisa Rinna's Rinna Beauty launch party, Erika didn't seem to be interested. "I don't need to clear the air with you. You made your position very clear," she told Sutton.

"I have enough problems," Erika added. "I only have enough capacity for the things that really matter, and your opinion of me does not matter."

The group continued to talk about things until at one point, the topic of Erika's current legal struggles came up. Erika insisted that it wouldn't impact the other ladies, but then Dorit Kemsley interjected, "Erika, I love you. I support you. I don't agree with that. Every time an article is written, our names are dragged into it and you know it."

The statement seemingly angered Erika who later told the group, "There's going to be a day when all of this is behind me, and it's going to be a very sweet day. I'm going to remember those who were with me, and I'm going to remember those who were against me. Trust me."

Garcelle Beauvais then said it was natural for the ladies to wonder how serious things were, making Erika cry. "I think that's natural. I want you to see that, I don't want to hurt you. And I don't like the way you're looking at me right now," Garcelle said. I'm just saying, just try to understand a little bit."

"I do not believe there's a single person at this table that doesn't want to see you come out of this," Dorit added. "I am going to support you to the bitter end. I will do anything you need, anything. But holy s**t, when you're reading about the victims and the orphans, that's very hard to digest."

"Then why are you torturing me about it? Why are you all doing this to me? I'm looking at all of you," Erika asked. "What are you doing?"

Kyle then tried to stop things to escalate and reminded everyone that the whole point of the conversation was for Sutton to clear the air. "I'm sorry, you're my friend, but you're not being honest," Kyle said to Sutton, adding, "And you're putting us in a bad position. You're looking two-faced."

After Kyle revealed that Sutton previously believed that Erika was lying about her involvement in Tom's alleged embezzlement, Erika told Sutton, "You're trying to accuse me of lying and I'm not a liar. Do you know something about my life that I don't? If you do, speak up. I'm very interested to know. Look at me, I'll go head on with you all f**king day. I'm telling the truth. I am not a liar. You have a lot of f**king nerve."