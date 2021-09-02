Joe Rogan Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Encouraging 'Healthy' Listeners Not to Get the Vaccine

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

After claiming that it's unnecessary to get the shot for young people, the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast host reveals that he gets the coronavirus and admits to feeling 'very weary.'

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan is among celebrities who contracted COVID-19. After encouraging his young and healthy listeners not to get the vaccine, the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast host revealed that he just tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Wednesday, September 1, the 54-year-old announcer took to his Instagram to reveal his health issue. "I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all," he wrote alongside a video of himself explaining his situation.

In the clip, Joe admitted that he felt "very weary." He also said that he "got fevers, sweats" throughout Saturday night, August 28. He added that he "had a headache and [he] just felt just run down" after several tour dates in Florida.

Joe then shared that he was quarantined from the rest of his family and took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. Following the result, he "threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds."

The medicine Joe said he took was "monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything." The podcaster went on saying, "I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great."

"Sunday sucked," Joe stated. However, by the time he made the video, he said he was feeling "pretty f**kin' good." He then concluded the clip as saying, "A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily." However, he did not say whether he had been vaccinated.

Previously, Joe told his young podcast listeners not to take their shot. Speaking to stand-up comedian David Smith in the April 23 episode of his podcast, he said, "People say, 'Do you think it's safe to get vaccinated?' I've said, yeah, I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do. But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?' I'll go no."

"Look, don't do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself," Joe further noted. "You should -- If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this."

Joe then faced backlash after encouraging youngsters to skip their COVID-19 vaccine. One in particular argued, "Joe Rogan told young people not to get the COVID vaccine. Stupidity is the most serious pandemic, and Joe Rogan is a super-spreader of it." Another added, "If your 21 years old and taking medical advice from Joe Rogan you're probably too stupid to figure out where to get a vaccine anyway."