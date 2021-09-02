 
 

Porsha Williams, Andy Cohen and Nicki Minaj Left Heartbroken by Death of NeNe Leakes' Husband

Porsha Williams, Andy Cohen and Nicki Minaj Left Heartbroken by Death of NeNe Leakes' Husband
Also sharing tributes to Gregg Leakes, who lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 1, are Kim Zolciak-Biermann and 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Marlo Hampton.

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams, Andy Cohen and Nicki Minaj were left heartbroken by the death of NeNe Leakes' husband. Upon learning Gregg Leakes lost his battle with cancer, the three celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to express their grief.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, September 1, Porsha shared a few pictures of Gregg. "Truly heartbreaking news," she wrote in the accompanying message. "Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family #Speechless. We love you Greg #F**kCancer."

Andy, meanwhile, took to Twitter to offer his tribute. "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man," he wrote. "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."

As for Nicki, she penned on Instagram Story, "@neneleakes, tho I know nothing can stop the pain you must be feeling right now, I'm sending you love & strength. May God cover your family now & forever & equipped you w/what your heart needs to move on." She added, "Greg seemed like such a loving, funny, dynamic person to be around. I can tell he'll be greatly missed."

Also mourning Gregg's passing was "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Posting an image of her and Gregg together, she noted, "Always the voice of reason. Sending all my love to @neneleakes and your family."

"RHOA" star Marlo Hampton additionally let out a series of pictures and videos of her favorite memories spent with Gregg and their pals. "My heart is truly broken for @neneleakes my sincere condolences to you, Brent and your entire family. Thank you Gregg for letting me be the 3rd wheel many nights. I'll always remember our jokes about 'smell me Marlo' (insider) you were the man with the scents! This one is hard. #fcancer Rest In Peace Gregg. Such a good man, always so sweet and kind to me. You held your family down like no other," she stated.

Gregg passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday. "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," a family representative said in a statement. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes."

