 
 

Sharon Stone's Sister-in-Law 'Crushed' Following Baby Son's Death

Tasha, the wife of Patrick Stone, has paid tribute to her young child River in a heartbreaking post after the toddler passed away amid hospitalization from organ failure.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone's sister-in-law has posted a heartfelt message on social media after her 11-month-old son passed away.

The 63-year-old actress recently announced the death of her nephew River, who passed away days after suffering total organ failure, and Tasha - who is married to Sharon's brother Patrick - has now taken to Facebook to express her sorrow, admitting her heart has been "shattered into a million pieces."

She wrote on the social networking platform, "God needed River in Heaven. I can't say more than I needed him here on Earth because my heart is shattered into a million pieces."

"My days will never be the same and I have no idea how I am supposed to live my life without the sweetest boy in the universe. I am crushed."

Tasha's emotion-filled post featured a video of River having fun while Eric Clapton's song "Tears in Heaven" can be heard in the background.

Tasha also paid tribute to her baby boy in the caption, describing leaving the hospital after his death as "the hardest thing" she's ever done.

The caption read, "River William Stone you were loved beyond measure. Leaving your hospital room today was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I will ALWAYS love you my sweet baby boy. (sic)"

Last week, Sharon took to social media to urge her followers to pray for her nephew.

The movie star admitted at the time that River needed a "miracle" to survive after suffering organ failure.

Alongside a photo of the baby boy, Sharon wrote on Twitter, "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

