 
 

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Sparks 'DWTS' Rumors as She's Spotted on Set of the Show

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Sparks 'DWTS' Rumors as She's Spotted on Set of the Show
Instagram
TV

Olivia Jade Giannulli has reportedly been added to the cast of the upcoming 'Dancing With the Stars' season after she's seen on set with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade is reportedly joining the upcoming season of American reality show "Dancing With the Stars".

The daughter of the "Full House" star and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli will be one of the celebrity competitors when the popular celebrity dance competition's 30th season kicks off next month (Sep21), according to TMZ.

The official cast will not be announced until next week, but TMZ spotted Olivia on the set with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

  See also...

Olivia is a YouTube star and influencer who hit headlines for all the wrong reasons when her parents were charged with taking part in the 2019 college admissions scandal, in an effort to secure college spots for her and her sister Isabella Rose at the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Both her parents served prison time as a result - her father was behind bars for four months while Loughlin was in jail for two months.

Previously announced celebrities for the upcoming season of the reality series include social media star JoJo Siwa - who'll be the first contestant to dance with a partner of the same sex - as well as "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" 's Kenya Moore and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Suni Lee.

JoJo Siwa recently admitted she's worried the judges would be harsher towards her because of her background as a dancer. "It's gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage. Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million per cent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else," she noted.

You can share this post!

Tony McCarroll 'All Good' After Having Stent Fitted Following Heart Attack

Amy Winehouse's Father Blasts New Movie About Late Star
Related Posts
JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

JoJo Siwa: 'DWTS' Judges Are One Hundred Million Per Cent Going to Judge Me Harder

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

Safaree Samuels Called Homophobic for Thinking JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Casting Is 'History'

Safaree Samuels Called Homophobic for Thinking JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Casting Is 'History'

Most Read
Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'
TV

Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season