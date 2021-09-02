 
 

Piers Morgan Cheers as British Watchdog Dismiss Complaint Over Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Cheers as British Watchdog Dismiss Complaint Over Comments About Meghan Markle
WENN
TV

The former 'Good Morning Britain' host is celebrating after U.K. broadcasting regulator Ofcom rule there was not a 'breach of the broadcasting code' over Piers' remarks about Meghan.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - British newsman Piers Morgan is off the hook after communications regulator Ofcom rejected complaints about comments he made about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, which led to his "Good Morning Britain" exit.

The former tabloid editor-turned-TV host took aim at Meghan in March (21) following the airing of her explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she claimed her mixed-race background made members of the royal family uncomfortable.

Morgan was taken to task for his comments, walked off the set of his live U.K. breakfast show, then quit the programme hours later.

  See also...

Thousands of viewers complained to Ofcom about Morgan's comments about Meghan, but the body has found, following an investigation, that "Good Morning Britain" was not in breach of the broadcasting code with the remarks.

After the decision was made, Piers tweeted his joy, writing, "BREAKING: @Ofcom rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from @GMB. Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a 'chilling restriction on freedom of expression."

He then questioned whether or not he would be offered his position back at "Good Morning Britain", adding, "I'm delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex's incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?"

You can share this post!

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Renew Wedding Vows to Mark Seventh Anniversary
Related Posts
Piers Morgan Catches Heat for Attacking Simone Biles Over Olympics Withdrawal

Piers Morgan Catches Heat for Attacking Simone Biles Over Olympics Withdrawal

Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle Once Again for Her 'Downright Lies'

Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle Once Again for Her 'Downright Lies'

Piers Morgan Viciously Blasts Naomi Osaka, Compares Her to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Viciously Blasts Naomi Osaka, Compares Her to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Claims ITV Wants His 'Good Morning Britain' Return: 'Never Say Never'

Piers Morgan Claims ITV Wants His 'Good Morning Britain' Return: 'Never Say Never'

Most Read
Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'
TV

Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'BiP' Recap: Demi Burnett, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Involved in Tense Love Triangle

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

Mike Richards Fired as 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Producer After Outrage Over Offensive Joke

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

JoJo Fletcher Addresses Rumors About Her Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' Recap: Young Singer Kicks Off 1st Semi-Finals

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

'Bridgerton' Delayed Again as Covid Tests Are 'Cross-Contaminated'

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Will Smith Announces the New Will for Peacock's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season

Elaine Welteroth Leaves 'The Talk' After One Season