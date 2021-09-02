 
 

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Renew Wedding Vows to Mark Seventh Anniversary

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Renew Wedding Vows to Mark Seventh Anniversary
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' judge and the New Kids on the Block star gush over each other as they renew their wedding vows to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their marriage.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have renewed their vows to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 48-year-old actress and the New Kids on the Block star, 52, tied the knot in 2014, and decided to mark their seventh anniversary on Tuesday (31Aug21) by renewing their vows after Donnie surprised Jenny with a mini ceremony in their garden.

In a lengthy social media post, Donnie - who has sons Xavier Alexander, 28, and Elijah Hendrix, 20, with ex Kimberley Fey - wrote, "#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years - no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day - is to be truly blessed."

"Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady."

"Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. Seven = Completion. Perfection. So grateful to be able to 'renew' gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. HappyAnniversaryJenny!"

  See also...

"#SevenYears #NoItch (sic)"

The "John Tucker Must Die" star left a comment on her husband's post in which she hailed Donnie as "the love of her life."

She gushed, "I don't need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you mister. (sic)"

And Jenny - who has son Evan Joseph, 19, with ex John Asher - also shared her own post, where she wrote, "Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love. I adore and love you. Infinity. (sic)"

You can share this post!

Piers Morgan Cheers as British Watchdog Dismiss Complaint Over Comments About Meghan Markle

Alyssa Milano's Uncle Thanks Her for Saving Him After Car Crash as He Hopes to Leave Hospital 'Soon'
Related Posts
Jenny McCarthy Persuades Donnie Wahlberg to Attend Couples Therapy Long Before Their First Fight

Jenny McCarthy Persuades Donnie Wahlberg to Attend Couples Therapy Long Before Their First Fight

Jenny McCarthy Explains How She and Donnie Wahlberg Survive Lockdown as Couple

Jenny McCarthy Explains How She and Donnie Wahlberg Survive Lockdown as Couple

Jenny McCarthy Spills 'Miserable' Year Working With Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Jenny McCarthy Spills 'Miserable' Year Working With Barbara Walters on 'The View'

Jenny McCarthy Shares Video of 'Ghost' Playing Piano at Her Home

Jenny McCarthy Shares Video of 'Ghost' Playing Piano at Her Home

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say