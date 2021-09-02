Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Renew Wedding Vows to Mark Seventh Anniversary

WENN Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' judge and the New Kids on the Block star gush over each other as they renew their wedding vows to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their marriage.

AceShowbiz - Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have renewed their vows to mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 48-year-old actress and the New Kids on the Block star, 52, tied the knot in 2014, and decided to mark their seventh anniversary on Tuesday (31Aug21) by renewing their vows after Donnie surprised Jenny with a mini ceremony in their garden.

In a lengthy social media post, Donnie - who has sons Xavier Alexander, 28, and Elijah Hendrix, 20, with ex Kimberley Fey - wrote, "#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years - no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day - is to be truly blessed."

"Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly. You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady."

"Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. Seven = Completion. Perfection. So grateful to be able to 'renew' gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. HappyAnniversaryJenny!"

"#SevenYears #NoItch (sic)"

The "John Tucker Must Die" star left a comment on her husband's post in which she hailed Donnie as "the love of her life."

She gushed, "I don't need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you mister. (sic)"

And Jenny - who has son Evan Joseph, 19, with ex John Asher - also shared her own post, where she wrote, "Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love. I adore and love you. Infinity. (sic)"