Kandi Burruss Grateful She Couldn't Find Her Mom's Gun When She Contemplated Suicide at Younger Age
After getting candid about dealing with depression in the past, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star gains praises from her online devotees for her 'courage.'

  Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kandi Burruss admitted that she once contemplated suicide at a younger age. When reflecting on her unpleasant experience, the former Xscape member said she's grateful that she couldn't find her mother's gun when she tried to take her own life.

The 45-year-old singer/songwriter made the honest confession in the Sunday, August 29 episode of her YouTube series "Speak on It". When speaking with her friend Esther Fairrow, she discussed topics like weight gain, weight loss surgery and depression.

"I understand depression and different things like that 'cause I dealt with stuff like that at a younger age. I had a bout in middle school," the mother of three divulged. "I actually wanted to commit suicide. But praise the Lord, I wasn't able to find my mom's gun when I wanted to do it."

Kandi went on to note that her brother Patrick Riley's death in 1991 from a car crash was one of the reasons why she got depressed. "I think as I got in high school is when I started finding myself and I also lost my brother... So it was still dealing with a bout of depression and pushing through," she elaborated.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star then shared encouragement to her pal about how to deal with hardships. She said that we have to "push through" despite not "wanting to, not feeling good, feeling self-conscious or emotionally out of it."

After sharing her story, Kandi was showered with praises from her fans. "I'm glad Kandi is using her platform to talk about this. Hopefully anybody who feels depressed and suicidal can see her and see what the outcome can be when you don't give up," one person commented.

Another penned, "This took a lot of courage to share." A third chimed in, "This is what I'm talking about kandi encourage the people and let them know they don't have to go through struggles alone!" Someone else then gushed, "Love kandi shes real and tells it how it really is. You're inspirational."

