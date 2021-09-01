 
 

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

When explaining why he sticks to his opinion about the 'Donda' artist, Envy apologizes to the latter's associates like Pusha T and manager Bu Thiam for grouping them in with the Yeezy designer.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - DJ Envy isn't apologetic for calling Kanye West a "clown." Explaining why he sticks to his opinion about the "Donda" artist, "The Breakfast Club" co-host claimed that the MC deserves the unflattering label because he's "really disrespectful."

Envy offered his explanation when hosting the Tuesday, August 31 episode of the radio show. "I called him a clown and I still stand by that and I still mean that," he said. "So many people called me. Artists, athletes, OGs, newer artists, younger artists. Kanye's team. They asked me why I felt that way, and I explained why I felt that way."

"They asked me why the people that I named -- Pusha T, John Monopoly, Free, and Bu [Thiam] -- were like that too," he added. "Like I said, you enable him to do it. You don't stop him from doing the wild out stuff behind the scenes that's really disrespectful. He should be humbled. They told me 'that's a lie.' They were like 'when you're dealing with someone who has emotional problems you can't necessarily control him.' You do what you can to make sure things are alright."

"They said they agree that some of the things he does is foul, but they can't control that man," Envy went on elaborating. "I called them clowns as well. And I called Pusha T yesterday, I called Free yesterday. I spoke to Bu yesterday, and we had a great conversation. They told me what they're doing to help that situation, and to those brothers, I get it. Me calling you a clown was foul. But I still think Kanye is a clown...The s**t he on is clownish. I still like the Yeezys though."

Envy made his remark when talking about Kanye's album "Donda" with co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee on Monday. "Kanye is a clown," Envy pointed out. "He is a clown and a circus. He is a clown and circus, and I'm ashamed of the people around him - Bu, Free, Pusha, Monopoly... he is a clown."

"And if you don't get your guy together - like Charlamagne said seven years ago, when he came up here and said, 'The people around you don't love you.' And Kanye, the people around you don't love you. You are a clown," Envy further emphasized.

