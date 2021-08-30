NeNe Leakes Says She's 'Broken' as Husband Gregg Is 'Dying' Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewies of Atlanta' star shares an update on her ailing husband's condition as she's allegedly called out for her demure display at a club in Duluth, Georgia.

Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes couldn't hide her feelings anymore as her husband is dying amid his battle with cancer. The former Bravo star says she is "broken" after informing that Gregg Leakes is "transitioning to the other side."

"Broken," so the Roz Washington of "Glee" posted on Instagram on Sunday, August 29, adding a praying hands and a broken heart emoji. She didn't provide other details and left it captionless, but her friends and fans have sent their support for her in the comment section.

Rapper/TV personality Trina wrote, "Praying heavy for you and your family." Rasheeda echoed the sentiment, "We praying for you guys." Karlie Redd commented with heart emojis, while Tiny a.k.a. Tameka Cottle said, "Praying for u & your family." Others like Nicki Minaj, Marlo Hampton and La La Anthony have also showed their sympathy to NeNe.

Earlier, NeNe revealed her husband's condition after she was apparently being called out for her demure display at a club in Duluth, Georgia. During her appearance at her Linnethia Lounge on Saturday, August 28, she was asked by a fan to wish them a happy birthday on stage.

The 53-year-old was allegedly called "rude" for not acknowledging a birthday in the crowd and not being more cheerful. "My husband is transitioning to the other side," she told the crowd. "You don't know what we're dealing with right now."

The former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" added, "We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying. I don't want to say, 'Happy birthday.' "

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. In May 2019, NeNe revealed he was cancer-free, but two years later, in June this year, she announced that the cancer recurred and he needed surgery.

"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he’s different," she shared at the time. "He's different." She added, "I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too."

NeNe and Greff first married in 1997. They got divorced in 2011, before remarrying in 2013. They share a son together, 22-year-old Brentt Leakes. The Broadway star also has another son, 31-year-old Bryson Rashard Bryant, from a previous relationship.