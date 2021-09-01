 
 

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19

David Lee Murphy Cancels Shows After Testing Positive for COVID-19
After being tested positive for the coronavirus, the 'Dust on the Bottle' hitmaker cancels his two upcoming shows in September, which will be held in Washington and Arizona.

AceShowbiz - Fans of country star David Lee Murphy have been asked for their prayers as the "Dust on the Bottle" singer battles COVID-19.

Murphy has canceled a pair of upcoming shows following his diagnosis. The affected shows are his September 2 show in Ellensburg, Washington and a September 4 show in Flagstaff, Arizona.

A post on his social media pages reads, "He and his band were very much looking forward to performing for the Party Crowd... He sends his best to all his fans and hopes he will have an opportunity to perform for them in the not too distant future."

"Please keep David Lee in your thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery."

No other details on his condition have been released.

Country legend David Allan Coe is also battling COVID - he has been hospitalized after canceling a pair of concerts earlier this month (August 2021), citing COVID concerns.

"Unfortunately, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the new Delta variant, and at the recommendation of our medical professionals, we must postpone the shows scheduled for August 20th and 21st," a post shared on August 16 read.

"This was a very difficult decision, but one that was made with the safety of the band and crew, and you, the fans, at the heart of our concerns. We will work with the venues to reschedule the show and notify you of any updates. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Another post on August 20 confirmed that Coe and his wife had both tested positive, along with other family members.

"In addition to the two shows this weekend, all shows scheduled for August and September have been put on hold as David, Kim, and their family deal with COVID. Rescheduled dates and more information will be posted as soon as possible," that announcement reads.

