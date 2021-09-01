 
 

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Joy Insists She's Not Involved in His 'Eat a Booty' Gang

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Joy Insists She's Not Involved in His 'Eat a Booty' Gang
After the 'Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets' artist makes a confession about his 'booty' activity, singer Tank jokes about releasing a new song called 'Let That Woman Eat'.

AceShowbiz - Trick Daddy's former wife has made it clear that she's not involved in his "Eat a Booty" gang. After the "Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets" artist went viral with his jaw-dropping sexual revelation, Joy Young insisted that she's "not the source" of it.

Joy made use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 31 to set the record straight. "He's been with other women other than me .. Y'all already know that at what point did these encounters happen I have no idea," she explained, before stressing, "I am not the source leave me out of it."

The "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star went on to note that she is currently "dealing with the passing of [her] aunt." She additionally warned her followers, "You @ me you getting blocked y'all already know why not in the mood at all."

Joy's post came after Trick sent the Internet into a frenzy with his recent interview. When speaking to N.O.R.E and DJ EFN in the Monday, August 30 episode of "Drink Champs", he divulged that "women support the booty game."

"Women eat the booty, too. I get ate out!" Trick admitted, prompting the co-hosts to burst into laughter. When asked whether he has his legs in the air during the act, the 46-year-old hip-hop star hilariously replied, "It depends."

Trick has since become trending on social media. Among those who weighed in on his remark was R&B singer Tank. Taking to his Instagram account, the "Maybe I Deserve" crooner jokingly teased a new booty eating anthem.

Posting a video of himself singing, Tank wrote in the caption, "I was just minding my business and then i'm getting dragged into @trickdaddydollars business!.. FYI that man ain't wrong for enjoying pleasures from his woman.." He then quipped, "My new single feat @trickdaddydollars 'Let That Woman Eat' coming soon!.. R&B MONEY!.."

