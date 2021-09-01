Pro Bull Rider Amadeu Campos Silva Dead at 22 After 'Severe Accident' at Competition

Celebrity

The Brazilian bull rider was rushed to the hospital after he was stomped on by a bull during a competition at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

AceShowbiz - A pro bull rider has passed away in a tragic accident. Amadeu Campos Silva died following a "severe accident" while competing on Sunday, August 29 in California. He was only 22 years old.

According to the Professional Bull Riders touring group, the Brazilian bull rider "was involved in a terrible wreck" that resulted in his death during the Professional Bull Riders' Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. He was stomped on by a bull just five seconds into his ride.

The accident took place during Round 2 of the event after the Brazilian rider lost his seat on "Classic Man", according to PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola. He sustained chest injuries and was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

"When he came off, his spur got tangled up and it turned him upside down right under the bull's back leg," Cody Lambert, livestock director for the PBR, explained what went down to USA TODAY Sports. "It's just a really freak, tragic accident."

Giangola said, "There are no indications that the bull did anything out of the ordinary in his bucking motion." He assured, "This was not an act of aggression. The bull was bucking in his normal pattern. Amadeu's spur got hung up in the flank rope, and he was pulled under the bull in a freak accident. Classic Man is still eligible to compete in future events."

Giangola added in the statement, "This is a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone in the sport." He went on remembering the late bull rider, "Amadeu was a determined Cowboy athlete, tough yet kind. He was riding for his love of the sport and to help his family. He was well liked by everyone."

"Amadeu Campos Silva was a son, a brother, a soccer teammate, and a smiling presence in the locker room, here in the U.S. pursuing his bull-riding dream," Sean Gleason, PBR's CEO, also paid tribute on Twitter. "Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt."

He continued, "The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu's family and friends. Please say a prayer tonight for them, and may Amadeu's soul eternally rest in peace."

PBR is still investigating the accident and will create a legacy fund to support Amadeu's family and future bull riders. The young Brazilian rider had previously competed in PBR Brazil in both 2017 and 2018. In 2019, he made his U.S. debut during the PBR Velocity Tour in Edinburg, Texas, after placing runner-up in the Brazilian Finals. He lived in Sunset, Texas, with his parents, who came with him when he moved to the U.S.