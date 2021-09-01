 
 

Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Reportedly 'Dating Again' a Year After Split

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
After calling it quits with the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor and accusing him of 'mentally, emotionally and sexually' abusing her, the TV personality/bakery owner is starting to date again.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elizabeth Chambers seemed to have moved on from Armie Hammer. A little over a year after she and the "Call Me by Your Name" actor called it quits, the TV personality is reportedly "dating again."

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, August 31 that Elizabeth, who is a bakery owner and TV host, is "currently dating." The insider went on to say that "months after the rape allegation, Chambers has moved on from Hammer and doesn't mention her ex to her circle of friends."

Elizabeth filed for divorce from "The Social Network" actor back in July 2020 and claimed that irreconcilable differences led to their breakup. Then in March this year, the TV personality accused him of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing her during their relationship.

Armie's attorney Andrew Brettler, however, has denied the accusation, stating, "Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations." The lawyer confidently added, "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."

In late May this year, Armie, who is currently dating dental hygienist Lisa Perejma, checked himself into an in-patient facility outside of Orlando to get treatment for drug, alcohol and sex issues. He has been staying there since then and has agreed to stay as long as it takes to get healthy.

Elizabeth and his family were said to be supportive of his decision. The 34-year-old actor allegedly informed his estranged wife about his plan to seek treatment and she, along with their kids, even dropped him off at the facility.

"Elizabeth and kids dropp[ed] him off and walk[ed] in as far as allowed," one of the sources said of the family's emotional farewell. "A lot of hugs and seemed emotional."

A so-called close friend of Armie was also optimistic that it's a start for his change for the better. "This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being," the friend said.

