 
 

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Double Jeopardy' actress has walked again without the aid of crutches as she joins her father to watch a baseball game in Boston, Massachusetts with her partner.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Judd has taken another big step in her recovery after breaking her leg in the Congo jungle six months ago.

The brunette actress shattered her leg in four places following a nasty fall, but on Tuesday (31Aug21), she shared new photos of herself walking without the aid of crutches for the first time on Instagram.

The "Frida" star sported a brace on her leg during a visit to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

"So refreshing to take a summer evening's pause," she captioned the image.

Judd visited Fenway Park with her father, Michael Ciminella, to watch baseball team the Red Sox.

  See also...

"I grew up with the game - my Papaw Judd coached Little League (sic)," she shared. "My dad was a tremendous player and I have all his newspaper clippings. With my Papaw Ciminella, I listened to the #cincinattireds on his transistor radio while reading the previous game's box score in the Ashland, KY (Kentucky) newspaper."

She added, "Thank you, #redsox for helping us make some very special family memories! Dad said he hadn't had so much fun since he was 14."

The 53-year-old actress also noted she was at the game with her partner, who she revealed is Swiss.

She was previously married to Scottish racing car driver Dario Franchitti from 2001 to 2013.

You can share this post!

Gene Simmons Diagnosed With Covid After Bandmate Paul Stanley Recovers

Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child

Related Posts
Ashley Judd Announces She's Walking Again With Hiking Video Nearly 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg

Ashley Judd Announces She's Walking Again With Hiking Video Nearly 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg

Ashley Judd Shares Video of Recovery Progress Two Months After Debilitating Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Shares Video of Recovery Progress Two Months After Debilitating Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Shares the Agony of Her Debilitating Injury After Horrific Accident

Ashley Judd Shares the Agony of Her Debilitating Injury After Horrific Accident

Ashley Judd's Dad Flew to South Africa After Emergency Text Following Her Near-Fatal Injury

Ashley Judd's Dad Flew to South Africa After Emergency Text Following Her Near-Fatal Injury

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'