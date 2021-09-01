Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Double Jeopardy' actress has walked again without the aid of crutches as she joins her father to watch a baseball game in Boston, Massachusetts with her partner.

AceShowbiz - Ashley Judd has taken another big step in her recovery after breaking her leg in the Congo jungle six months ago.

The brunette actress shattered her leg in four places following a nasty fall, but on Tuesday (31Aug21), she shared new photos of herself walking without the aid of crutches for the first time on Instagram.

The "Frida" star sported a brace on her leg during a visit to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

"So refreshing to take a summer evening's pause," she captioned the image.

Judd visited Fenway Park with her father, Michael Ciminella, to watch baseball team the Red Sox.

"I grew up with the game - my Papaw Judd coached Little League (sic)," she shared. "My dad was a tremendous player and I have all his newspaper clippings. With my Papaw Ciminella, I listened to the #cincinattireds on his transistor radio while reading the previous game's box score in the Ashland, KY (Kentucky) newspaper."

She added, "Thank you, #redsox for helping us make some very special family memories! Dad said he hadn't had so much fun since he was 14."

The 53-year-old actress also noted she was at the game with her partner, who she revealed is Swiss.

She was previously married to Scottish racing car driver Dario Franchitti from 2001 to 2013.