Emily VanCamp Allegedly Quits 'The Resident' After Giving Birth to First Child
The former 'Revenge' actress is rumored to leave the FOX series ahead of the upcoming fifth season after she welcomed baby daughter with husband Josh Bowman.

AceShowbiz - Emily VanCamp is reportedly leaving U.S. TV show "The Resident" ahead of its fifth season.

The actress has starred as Nic Nevin in the medical drama since it began in 2018 and fans saw her character welcoming a baby with Matt Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins in the season four finale.

It's a case of life imitating art for former "Revenge" star Emily, who recently stunned fans by announcing she and husband Josh Bowman had welcomed a baby daughter called Iris into the world.

According to multiple reports, Emily is scrubbing out and leaving Chastain Park Memorial Hospital behind her.

A teaser released on Monday (30Aug21) hinted at changes to come on the show, with a voiceover teasing, "If you thought last season changed everything, just wait."

Scenes showed Czuchry caring for Hawkins and Nevin's child alone, as well as the character receiving what appeared to be bad news from two police officers - with fans left wondering if Emily's exit will see Nevin killed off.

Earlier this year, Emily VanCamp and her castmates celebrated after the filming was completed following setback due to Covid-19 pandemic. "That's a wrap! Couldn't love this cast and crew more. It was a crazy season filled with new challenges but I'm so proud of everyone for successfully powering through 14 episodes during this difficult time," so she captioned a group picture with her co-stars.

