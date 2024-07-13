Actress Ashley Judd Joins Calls for Biden to Step Aside from Presidential Race

AceShowbiz - In an opinion piece published in USA Today, Ashley Judd criticized Joe Biden's performance in the recent debate, claiming he was "incapable of countering Trump, while he, unchecked, gushed a firehose of galling lies." She also expressed concern that Donald Trump would win re-election if he faces Biden, given his "unprecedented, incalculable cruelty and unfairness."

Judd, a longtime supporter of Biden, expressed her disappointment with his debate performance and argued that it is essential for Democrats to replace him with a candidate who can defeat Trump. She did not suggest a specific replacement.

Judd's call for Biden's resignation adds to a growing chorus of celebrities and high-profile Democrats who have made similar appeals. George Clooney, a major Democratic fundraiser, and several elected lawmakers have also expressed concerns about Biden's mental fitness for the job.

Judd's opinion piece reflects her broader political activism, which includes her support for suicide prevention efforts. She recently visited the White House to help promote the Biden administration's national suicide prevention strategy.

However, Judd acknowledges that some of her family members support Trump, and she has faced criticism for her comments. Nonetheless, she maintains that the defense of rights and freedoms requires a Democratic ticket that does not face the same limitations as Biden.

Judd urges Democrats to give voters a different choice for president and warns that a second Trump presidency could have severe consequences for LGBTQ+ communities, women seeking abortions, and freedom of speech. She concludes by emphasizing that Democrats must not waste any more time on distractions or divisions and must focus on the urgent need to replace Biden with a stronger candidate.