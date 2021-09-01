Gene Simmons Diagnosed With Covid After Bandmate Paul Stanley Recovers

WENN Celebrity

Kiss have been forced to call off more tour dates as another band member has tested positive for Covid-19 just after the other has recovered from the virus.

AceShowbiz - Kiss star Gene Simmons has joined bandmate Paul Stanley on the Covid victims list after contracting the virus.

Singer Stanley tested positive last week (25Aug21), forcing the band to scrap a handful of farewell tour concerts, and now bass player Simmons is sick too.

Confirming the news, a band statement reads, "KISS will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms."

"The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA (California)."

The update comes hours after Simmons blasted politicians for prioritising re-election over the health and safety of constituents.

The rocker has been very vocal about COVID vaccinations and used bandmate Stanley's recent positive test to remind fans how vital it was to get the jab, insisting those who receive a shot are far more likely to survive a brush with the coronavirus.

And now he's putting U.S. state leaders on notice and telling Americans not to listen to "stupid politicians."

In a new interview with 95.5 KLOS, Gene rages, "Evil, self-serving politicians of a certain party are more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives. I can't tell you how furious I am..."

On Friday (27Aug21), a Florida judge ruled Republican Governor Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning mask mandates in state schools.

Simmons has been urging the band's fans to wear masks for the past year, and he told the radio station those opposed to vaccinations are idiots.

"The idea that somebody says, 'It's my body and my choice' is so idiotic," he fumes. "It is not your choice. It is not your body when you come to a red light in your car. You don't have the right to go through it just 'cause you feel like it... The rest of the world goes on green and stops on red. Just 'cause you feel it's your right doesn't give you the right..."

"You actually do not have the right to stand up in a movie theatre and yell 'fire' just because you think it's freedom of speech. You don't have that right. That's called incitement to riot. There are all sorts of rights you don't have."

And the rock star insists there should be a vaccination mandate, forcing all Americans to get jabbed.

"Seven hundred thousand Americans - close to it - are dead because of COVID," he adds. "Of course it should be a law. As soon as you endanger other people... You do not have the right to smoke in a restaurant or in buildings... You know why? Because you're endangering other people."