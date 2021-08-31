Drew Barrymore's Ex Will Kopelman Marries Fiancee Months After Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

Will's two daughters Olive and Frankie, whom he shares with 'The Drew Barrymore Show' host, act as flower girls at his and Alexandra Michler's wedding ceremony.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Drew Barrymore's ex-husband and his fiancee. Around seven months after getting engaged to Alexandra Michler, Will Kopelman finally married her in Massachusetts.

Will broke the news via Instagram on Sunday, August 29. Sharing a photo of him and his now-wife from their wedding with a picturesque lighthouse in the background, he captioned it, "8.28.21."

Also posting pictures from Will and Alexandra's big day was his sister, Jill Kargman. In one of the snaps, Will and Drew's two daughters Olive and Frankie were seen acting as flower girls at his nuptials.

In the caption, Jill gushed, "As soon as I met @alliemichler I knew I'd like her. What I didn't know is that I would love her and she'd feel like family so naturally, and now she is!" She added, "As her husband, my beloved brother @willkopelman so beautifully said, 'daughter of a cardiothoracic surgeon and all heart'- we love you both so much and this weekend was like a dream."

Just days before tying the knot with the Vogue director of fashion development, "The Intern" actor unleashed several snaps of her bonding with his two kids. In the accompanying message, he penned, "After this weekend, two things will happen: I will get to call this woman my wife, and my kids will have another member of our family. Whatever act of valour I did in a past life to end up here, I'll never take it for granted. Daughter of a heart surgeon; all heart, head to toe. We love you @alliemichler."

Will announced his engagement to Alexandra in January. At that time, he let out a picture of himself sweetly kissing his fiancee on the cheek. "Love you love you love you love 1/30/2021," he raved at that time.

Reacting to her former spouse's engagement, "The Drew Barrymore Show" host told Howard Stern in February, "I'm happy to say he just got engaged to this wonderful woman named Allie who I am probably president of her fan club." She went on to share, "The #NoEvilStepmother is the greatest blessing I could have hoped for. She is just so wonderful. I want him to be happy."

Will and Drew got married in 2012 but split in April 2016. "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," the pair said in a joint statement at that time. "Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."