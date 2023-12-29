Leigh-Anne Pinnock Insists Little Mix Members Are Still 'Super Tight' Despite Hiatus

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Don't Say Love' singer claims she and bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall still maintain a close relationship although they're focusing on their solo projects.

AceShowbiz - Leigh-Anne Pinnock is convinced that Little Mix will reunite in the future because they are like "sisters." The "Wings" group - which also consisted of Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - went on hiatus last year, two years after the departure of founder member Jesy Nelson, but the "Don't Say Love" hitmaker is convinced it won't be a permanent break.

"I definitely feel like we will do something together, like [a] reunion. Like we are still all sisters and super tight, so yeah. I definitely see that for us in the future," she said to BANG Showbiz.

After the band split up, Leigh-Anne began to work on her own music, and released her debut single "Don't Say Love" in June before quickly following it up with her second solo single "My Love" in September, which featured Ayra Starr.

When the singer was asked what the differences were between being a solo artist and part of a band, Leigh-Anne emphasized that they were nearly incomparable. She explained, "So much is different. I feel like not having that sort of unit around, that sisterhood and being on your own on stage is, like, scary. Singing a whole song … everything is so different, but it feels good, it feels liberating."

This isn't the first time Leigh-Anne has confirmed the group are planning to reunite in the future. Speaking on the "Happy Place" podcast, she teased, "We will definitely do a reunion. How can we not? Let's enjoy this time now but in five years' time we'll get back together, make a load of money."

