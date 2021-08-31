 
 

Cops Called to Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Fight Due to Bomb Threats

Cops Called to Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Fight Due to Bomb Threats
Instagram
Celebrity

The boxing match between the YouTube personality and the professional mixed martial artist at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland was hit with bomb threats.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Jake Paul's latest boxing bout was marred by a series of pre-fight bomb threats.

Paul went on to beat Tyron Woodley in a split decision on Sunday night (29Aug21), but an hour before the pair hit the ring, police officers were told a man had planted 17 bombs underneath the stage, in the bathrooms, and under seats at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

TMZ Sports sources claim the caller claimed to be a man from Afghanistan and told cops he was targeting non-believers, who he felt deserved to die.

Police dispatched a bomb unit and swept the building, quickly declaring the threat was a hoax. They are now investigating the threats.

  See also...

The two stars haven't commented on the bomb threats, but Tyron Woodley challenged Jake Paul for a rematch.

Shocked by his loss, Woodley said after the fight, "I have to get that win. It was too close." He added, "I wasn't surprised when they said split decision, but I thought it was going to be me."

He also said of his opponent, "He was tough. He was fatigued in the fight and he found a way to keep pushing through. I can never knock him for that, but we have to run it back."

Paul agreed for a rematch only if the winner's name was tattooed on the loser. "If you get the tattoo, I love Jake Paul, let's run it back," Jake told Tyron, who replied, "Bet. Let's go."

You can share this post!

Letitia Wright Discharged From Hospital After 'Black Panther 2' Injuries

Kanye West's 'Donda' Tops Apple Music Charts in Over 100 Countries

Related Posts
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Declares He Won't Apologize to Tyron Woodley After His Crew Taunts MMA Star's Mom

Jake Paul Declares He Won't Apologize to Tyron Woodley After His Crew Taunts MMA Star's Mom

Jake Paul Faces a Year in Jail as Local Authorities Re-File Case Against Him Over Mall Looting Video

Jake Paul Faces a Year in Jail as Local Authorities Re-File Case Against Him Over Mall Looting Video

Jake Paul Dodges Federal Charges for Arizona Mall Looting Incident

Jake Paul Dodges Federal Charges for Arizona Mall Looting Incident

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy