 
 

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'
WENN
TV

The actor who performed the iconic characters on the iconic family-friendly TV series says he 'can't bear' to watch the show after he was snubbed by the Mouse House.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Frank Oz won't watch "The Muppets" after being snubbed by Disney bosses.

The actor previously performed the characters of Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Animal in the iconic TV series, but can't watch them anymore after being overlooked by Disney because he "won't follow orders."

Frank - who also performed the characters of Cookie Monster, Bert, and Grover in "Sesame Street - shared, "I'd love to do The Muppets again but Disney doesn't want me, and Sesame Street hasn't asked me for 10 years. They don't want me because I won't follow orders and I won't do the kind of Muppets they believe in."

Frank thinks the franchises have both lost some of their "soul" over recent years.

Despite this, he still has a deep-rooted affection for the characters.

  See also...

He told The Guardian newspaper, "The soul's not there. The soul is what makes things grow and be funny. But I miss them and love them."

Asked if his Muppets experience gives him the most pride, he replied, "Pride gets into hubris and I've learned to avoid that. Maybe satisfied is a better word."

"I'm satisfied with some of the movies I've done, but I can't say I 'did' the Muppets, because it was always a combination of the writers, the other performers, Jim (Henson, the puppeteer) and me."

Frank previously admitted that his involvement in puppetry has made him feel insecure.

He also observed that there's a "pejorative attitude towards puppeteering."

Frank - who is also known for the role of Yoda in the money-spinning "Star Wars" franchise - said, "There is always a pejorative attitude towards puppeteering and I became identified with being a puppeteer, but I wanted to be a full human being."

You can share this post!

Kanye West's 'Donda' Tops Apple Music Charts in Over 100 Countries

Simone Biles Didn't Realize Her Mental Health Struggles Until Tokyo Olympics
Most Read
Sandra Oh Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Gave Her 'Traumatic' Experience
TV

Sandra Oh Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Gave Her 'Traumatic' Experience

Safaree Samuels Called Homophobic for Thinking JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Casting Is 'History'

Safaree Samuels Called Homophobic for Thinking JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Casting Is 'History'

Adrian Grenier Would Love to Bring Back 'Entourage'

Adrian Grenier Would Love to Bring Back 'Entourage'

Little Mix Officially Call Off Talent Show 'The Search' After One Season

Little Mix Officially Call Off Talent Show 'The Search' After One Season

Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Sarah Paulson Expresses 'Regret' Over Wearing Fat Suit for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'

'The Muppets' Star Frank Oz Snubbed by Disney Because He 'Won't Follow Orders'