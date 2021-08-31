Letitia Wright Discharged From Hospital After 'Black Panther 2' Injuries

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

The Shuri depicter has been out of hospital after needing medical treatment for the injuries she suffered during filming on the set of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

AceShowbiz - Letitia Wright has been released from the hospital after sustaining minor injuries while filming a stunt on the set of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

The actress, who plays tech boffin Shuri in the Marvel film, was hurt when a stunt rig malfunctioned during an overnight shoot in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday and Wednesday (24-25Aug21), according to Deadline sources.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," a spokesperson for Marvel said.

The incident was minor and will not have an impact on the film's shooting schedule.

The sequel is set for an 8 July, 2022 release.

Wright joins Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Lupita Nyong'o among the stars returning for the "Black Panther" sequel. The original male lead Chadwick Boseman passed away last year following a secret battle with cancer.

While director Ryan Cooglar admitted it was "incredibly hard" to film the second movie without Boseman, the crew and cast members have full confidence that the sequel will make the late star proud.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Marvel boss Kevin Feige said. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."