 
 

Korn's Frontman Takes Oxygen Breaks Between Songs as He Resumes Tour Amid Covid Recovery

Jonathan Davis has to take regular breaks to suck oxygen as he returns to the stage with his bandmates while still recovery following his battle with Covid-19.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is taking regular oxygen breaks on tour as he returns to the stage after battling Covid.

The heavy rockers were forced to scrap a handful of recent shows after Davis tested positive for the virus, but he and his bandmates returned to the stage on Friday night (27Aug21) for a gig in Tinley Park, Illinois.

But the singer isn't out of the woods yet and he was spotted taking breaks to suck oxygen between songs.

He also spent much of the show seated on a huge throne, according to TMZ.

Bandmate Brian Welch has revealed the singer is still "physically weak and having a mental battle."

And defiant Davis told fans on Friday, "I'm f**king feeling very weak but I f**king refuse to f**king cancel!!! (sic)"

The Korn tour continues with a show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday night.

All the shows cancelled have been moved to the end of September and the beginning of October (21).

The band explained, "As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan's spirits are high, and he's resting and recovering now. We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we'll get through it though, and we can't wait to see you once we're back, firing on all cylinders once again."

They hit the road without bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu as he took a break from the band to focus on "healing" after" falling back on some of [his] bad habits." Roberto Diaz has since been recruited to fill in for Fieldy.

