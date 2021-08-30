Ralo Pleads With 'Loyal' Fans From Prison to Stream His Upcoming 'Political Prisoner' Album

Instagram Music

The 'Can't Lie' rapper, who has been behind bars since 2018 for trafficking millions of dollars worth of marijuana, announces that he will release his new album in September.

AceShowbiz - Ralo is asking fans for their support. The "Can't Lie" rapper, who is sitting in prison since 2018, made use of social media to plead with his "loyal supporters" to stream his upcoming album titled "Political Prisoner" once it's released on September 10.

On Saturday, August 29, the MC shared a clip of him speaking on the phone from jail. Along with it, he attached his new album cover that saw him praying. In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, "ASSALAMUALAIKUM, I NEED ALL MY LOYAL SUPPORTERS TO POST AN GO TO ANY OF YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING SITES TO DOWNLOAD MY NEW 'RALO POLITICAL PRISONER' ALBUM ASAP."

Ralo, who signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, went on to explain the meaning behind his album cover. He elaborated, "I CHOSE THIS UNIQUE ALBUM COVER PRAYING IN THIS ORANGE JAIL JUMPSUIT TO REP FOR ALL THE MUSLIM BROTHERS AN SISTERS AROUND THE WORLD THATS GOING THROUGH THE SAME S**T IM GOING THROUGH... #FREERALO #POLITICALPRISONER (Link in my bio)."

Ralo is currently behind bars after he, along with 13 others, was indicted for trafficking millions of dollars worth of marijuana. He was booked in April 2018 after being caught with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on his private jet.

Despite his crime, the Atlanta rapper had many people advocating for him. Drake, Killer Mike, Freeway, T.I., Meek Mill, Brad Furman, Dame Dash, John Forte, 2 Chainz, Gunna, Dave East, Loon, Deion Sanders, John Wall, Julio Jones and more signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden asking for his release.

"On behalf of Terrell Davis and his family, we strongly urge you to grant clemency for Mr. Davis, who is serving federal time for non-violent marijuana offense," so read the letter.

"The undersigned- musicians, actors, athletes, filmmakers, current and former elected and appointed government officials, advocates, and business leaders - strongly believe that justice necessitates the exercise of clemency in this case," it added. "Our nation's view of cannabis has evolved, and it is indefensible to incarcerate citizens based on the unduly harsh attitudes of past generations."