 
 

Duane Chapman's Stepdaughter Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend

Cecily Chapman was taken into police custody in Honolulu for alleged domestic violence following an altercation with her boyfriend during a boozy night in July.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman's stepdaughter Cecily was arrested last month (Jul21) after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend during a drunken row.

According to police reports obtained by TMZ, Honolulu police were called before midnight on 31 July (21) over allegations the stepdaughter of the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star punched and bit her boyfriend of five years.

Cecily allegedly punched the man twice before biting his upper back. He told police the couple had been drinking before "she became verbally and physically abusive" and added it wasn't the first time she physically abused him.

While officials from the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to file charges, prosecutors have up to two years to change their mind if new evidence surfaces.

Speaking about the incident, Cecily told TMZ there was an "altercation where a man struck me and said vile things about the memory of my dead mother."

"I used proportional response, disabled the aggressor, and stood up for the memory of my mum," she said. "She would have handled it quite the same way, I can assure you."

"If you put your hands on Cecily Chapman, you will get your ass kicked," she added.

The incident comes amid a feud between Cecily and her stepdad after he snubbed her from his upcoming wedding to Francie Frane. The pair got engaged in May 2020 - 10 months after his beloved wife Beth, Cecily's mum, lost her battle with cancer.

Duane also snubbed another daughter Bonnie from his wedding as Bonnie disapproved of his fiancee and accused him of cheating when wife Beth was still alive.

