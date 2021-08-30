Kodak Black Puts Beyonce and Zendaya's Names on His Celebrity Crush List

Facebook/Instagram/WENN/Instar Celebrity

When making the revelation, the 'Wake Up in the Sky' rapper jokingly says that he would 'change [his] whole life' for the 24-year-old 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' actress.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has just made an honest confession about his celebrity crush. Making use of social media, the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper revealed that he is crushing on R&B star Beyonce Knowles and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actress Zendaya Coleman.

On Friday, August 27, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of him answering several questions about himself. When asked about who he would like to work with, he simply answered, "Beyonce."

Shortly after, Kodak was asked who his celebrity crush is. In response, he said, "Beyonce, nah, I'm just kidding. Zendaya. I'd change my whole life for her."

Kodak has been open about having a crush on Zendaya. When celebrating Valentine's Day on February 14, 2020, he unleashed a poem that he made for her. "Zoolin In A Ice Box, Frozen In Time/ But Mentally You're My Valentine/ Hope I Made You Smile With This Poem/ I'm Thinking Bout You All The Way Home," he penned in a since-deleted post.

Kodak then added, "P.S. Don't Make Me Beat Spider Man Up." The "ZEZE" hitmaker additionally tagged "The Greatest Showman" actress on his caption by noting, "@Zendaya (Because Of You)."

Not stopping there, Kodak tried to shoot his shot with Zendaya on her 24th birthday in September that year. Although he was still serving his jail time on federal weapons charges at that time, he had someone helping him to release black balloons to wish her a happy birthday.

Kodak then shared a video of the moment on his Instagram page. Alongside the footage, he noted, "Happy birthday @zendaya #24 Balloons for #24 years Fly High."

Celebrity crush aside, Kodak also revealed in his new Instagram clip about what he wanted to be as a kid. "I wanted to be an architect. That's what I wanted to be. I wanted to be an architect," he said, before talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That s**t's crazy because you can't tell who has corona. I don't know everything," the hip-hop star pointed out. "I don't know what to tell you - this s**t's crazy - I hope this isn't how the world's going to end."