IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Instagram Celebrity

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is one of the social media personality's acquaintances who send their condolences as a relative posts a statement asking to respect the family's privacy.

Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Instagram community is mourning the death of Mercedes Morr. The social media personality, who had more than 2 million followers as of now, has reportedly passed away at 33 years old.

An apparent relative posted a statement on Instagram about Mercedes' passing. "Thank you for all the prayers and calls in regards to Mercedes. Her parents are asking that you respect the family," so read the statement shared by a user @htownciara. "We know everyone is concerned. We will update everyone when all the information is confirmed. Thank you."

Tory Lanez was one of Mercedes' acquaintances who have sent their condolences. "Rest in peace queen," the Canadian rapper posted on his Instagram Story along with a picture of the late model.

Tory Lanez paid tribute to late IG model Mercedes Morr.

Others flooded the comment section of Mercedes' post on the social media platform with their messages expressing their sadness. "Mercedez I'm so sorry you did not deserve this at all. You had your whole life ahead of you," a friend wrote. "I remember all our times we had and you have always been the sweetest woman in the world. God bless you and your family. I'm sorry Mercedez rest in heaven."

Another added, "I can't believe it." Someone refused to believe as saying, "Stop playing we just spoke on thurs dont do me like this yo! Naaa." One person admitted, "this one hurts….I met you through Gigi when we danced in Houston… you were so sweet Gigi now you…This is so sad man." Someone else remembered her, "always a sweetheart. The city will truly miss you!"

Over on the Internet, there were also rambling talks about how Mercedes died. While details of her death are not immediately available, there was a speculation that she was killed. "Wow they killed my homie Jenae. Something wrong in the world for real man. Sick of all of it. R.I.P Mercedes Morr," one Twitter user claimed.

Another shared a swirling story that Mercedes was killed due to her relation to a pimp who apparently enraged some drug dealers. Seemingly confirming this theory, another commented, "This girl is gone behind some bulls**t because she was selling p***y for a damn Idiot."

"It was a murder, gun shot to the head," someone boldly claimed. Another responded to a question about how she died, "Set up, robbed & killed."