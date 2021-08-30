'BiP' Star Maurissa Gunn Fires Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Makeout Session With Riley Christian

Instagram Celebrity

In her lengthy note, the 'Bachelor in Paradise' star reveals that it's 'even harder to believe' how most of the backlash she received was coming from other women.

AceShowbiz - Maurissa Gunn has spoken out after receiving harsh criticism from internet trolls for her makeout session on "Bachelor in Paradise" with Riley Christian. In a new social media post, the reality star fired back with a positive message about sex.

"First off, I do want to say thank you to those who have been showing so much love and support," the 25-year-old wrote in an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, August 28. She went on, "I know the video is all fun and games, but I do think something needs to be clarified. I don't need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction… However, there are other women that may not be as nonchalant or as indifferent as I am, to handle the kind of criticism that I've been receiving, and it's not okay."

Maurissa continued, "To my next point, it's OK FOR WOMEN TO LIKE SEX! Sex is a 2 person act." She also highlighted that "there shouldn't be a double standard regarding which gender can openly like it and which gender should be timid about their enjoyment."

"What's even harder to believe is that the majority of the negativity and hate is coming from women," Maurissa further stressed. The TV personality pointed out, "It's already hard enough being a woman in today's society, so we as women should do everything to lift each other up rather than bringing each other down." She then concluded her post as saying, "I hope this message is received with love and kindness [love]."

Her post came less than a week after she and Riley appeared to take their budding romance to the next step on their first date. During the "Week 2, Part 2" episode that aired on Tuesday, August 24, the twosome entered the Boom Boom Room, where the show alluded to the fact they had sex.

Though Riley hasn't publicly commented on his first date with Maurissa or the criticism she's faced, he did share romantic portraits of their one-on-one on his Instagram page. One photo captured the two embracing each other as he kissed her on the forehead, as well as another candid snapshot of their dinner with Lance Bass by their side. In the caption, he simply wrote, "That was something special."