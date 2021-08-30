 
 

Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse

Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse
WENN/Instagram/Instar/Derrick Salters
Music

DaBaby's manager, Arnold Taylor, previously shut down the Yeezy designer's claims suggesting that the former's label refused to clear the 'Masterpiece' rapper's verse for 'Jail'.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has finally included DaBaby on his "Donda" album after the latter was previously left off. Although the issue with the "Rockstar" rapper has been cleared, the Yeezy designer still left Soulja Boy upset for dropping Draco's verse from his long-awaited album.

Kanye previously shared on Instagram a screenshot of his conversation with his manager Abou "Bu" Thiam. In the text, Abou alleged that DaBaby's manager Arnold Taylor refused to sign off on DaBaby's verse for "Jail", which originally featured Jay-Z. It prompted Kanye to delay the project's release.

"I'm not taking my brother off," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian said in the DM. "He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public."

Arnold, however, was quick to set the record straight. Reposting the screenshots on Instagram, he argued, "This is CAP, I woke up this morning to this social media bulls**t. I never got a call or email from @kanyewest @__bu @johnmonopoly I just received it today and Cleared it in 2 seconds."

"Why wouldn't I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!!" Arnold went on stressing. "To all of the media blogs and outlets don't believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!! #SCMGS**t."

  See also...

Following the back-and-forth, Kanye finally adjusted his album so it now includes DaBaby's "Jail, Pt. 2" verse. He, however, apparently didn't change his mind for leaving off Soulja and Young Thug's verses from "Remote Control".

Soulja has since expressed his disappointment on Twitter. "Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song 'remote control' and I don't hear my verse on it... hmm f**k that n***a," he tweeted, before adding in a since-deleted post, "F**k that my Kanye West diss song finna drop I'm tired of sparing this clown a** n***a."

Soulja was not the only one who was disappointed at Kanye. Chris Brown recently called the father of four "whole h*e" on his Instagram Story. Chris seemingly was mad that Kanye removed his verse from "New Again".

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning to Confirm 2nd Pregnancy With Travis Scott Before 2021 Met Gala

Whoopi Goldberg Hit With $50 Million Lawsuit Over New Jersey Redevelopment Plan
Related Posts
Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album

Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to 'Ye' Due to 'Personal Reasons'

Kanye West Files to Officially Change His Name to 'Ye' Due to 'Personal Reasons'

Most Read
Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'
Music

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

DaBaby and Lil Baby Heat Up Boosie Badazz's Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane Ida Warning

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Steps Keen to Tour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens

Steps Keen to Tour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion

Graham Coxon Open to Blur Reunion

Graham Coxon Open to Blur Reunion