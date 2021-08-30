Kanye West Finally Adds DaBaby on 'Donda' While Soulja Boy Calls Him 'Clown' for Dropping His Verse

WENN/Instagram/Instar/Derrick Salters Music

DaBaby's manager, Arnold Taylor, previously shut down the Yeezy designer's claims suggesting that the former's label refused to clear the 'Masterpiece' rapper's verse for 'Jail'.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has finally included DaBaby on his "Donda" album after the latter was previously left off. Although the issue with the "Rockstar" rapper has been cleared, the Yeezy designer still left Soulja Boy upset for dropping Draco's verse from his long-awaited album.

Kanye previously shared on Instagram a screenshot of his conversation with his manager Abou "Bu" Thiam. In the text, Abou alleged that DaBaby's manager Arnold Taylor refused to sign off on DaBaby's verse for "Jail", which originally featured Jay-Z. It prompted Kanye to delay the project's release.

"I'm not taking my brother off," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian said in the DM. "He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public."

Arnold, however, was quick to set the record straight. Reposting the screenshots on Instagram, he argued, "This is CAP, I woke up this morning to this social media bulls**t. I never got a call or email from @kanyewest @__bu @johnmonopoly I just received it today and Cleared it in 2 seconds."

"Why wouldn't I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!!" Arnold went on stressing. "To all of the media blogs and outlets don't believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!! #SCMGS**t."

Following the back-and-forth, Kanye finally adjusted his album so it now includes DaBaby's "Jail, Pt. 2" verse. He, however, apparently didn't change his mind for leaving off Soulja and Young Thug's verses from "Remote Control".

Soulja has since expressed his disappointment on Twitter. "Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song 'remote control' and I don't hear my verse on it... hmm f**k that n***a," he tweeted, before adding in a since-deleted post, "F**k that my Kanye West diss song finna drop I'm tired of sparing this clown a** n***a."

Soulja was not the only one who was disappointed at Kanye. Chris Brown recently called the father of four "whole h*e" on his Instagram Story. Chris seemingly was mad that Kanye removed his verse from "New Again".