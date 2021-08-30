Kanye West Fumes Over 'Donda' Premature Release, Accuses Label of Blocking DaBaby From Album

WENN Music

Kanye calls out label bosses for allegedly releasing his new studio album without his consent and attempting to block DaBaby from LP, claiming it's a premature release.

Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has taken aim at his record label bosses, accusing them of releasing his much-delayed new album "Donda" without his permission.

After three public listening parties, "Donda" hit the Apple Music and Spotify platforms early on Sunday morning (29Aug21), and in a series of social media messages overnight, Kanye's manager, Bu Thiam, blamed fellow rapper DaBaby's aides for the most recent release hold-up, explaining they hadn't signed the necessary paperwork to clear his verse for new song Jail.

Instead, Jay-Z appears on the track.

Jay-Z featured on the tune when Kanye played it at his first listening party event in Atlanta, Georgia. DaBaby replaced the "99 Problems" star on the track when West staged his most recent bash in his native Chicago, Illinois on Thursday night (26Aug21).

West's manager, Bu Thiam, attempted to explain the latest delay in an Instagram post on Sunday, stating DaBaby's manager hadn't given clearance for "Jail" to be included on the album.

"We won't be able to Upload unless we take him off," Thiam confirmed.

Kanye responded by insisting he was "not taking my brother off," adding, "So the album is not coming out... God gotta bigger plan."

But the album dropped regardless, with many fans believing Kanye had changed his mind.

The rapper took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to vent his frustrations about the release, and made it clear he wanted to wait for clearance from DaBaby's management.

"Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked 'Jail 2' from being on the album," he wrote.

"Donda", named after West's late mother, was initially set for release on 23 July.

Fans who jumped on the album when it was finally released to streaming sites were quick to note Kanye appears to be badmouthing his estranged wife Kim on several tracks, including "Jail".

"Don't you curse at me on text/Why you try to hit the flex?/I hold up, like, What?/I scroll, I scroll up like, Next, guess who's getting exed?" he raps on the track, before implying she made a mistake in filing for divorce from him in February (21).

"You made a choice that's yo bad/Single life ain't so bad," he continues, adding in another song, "Believe What I Say", "I ain't never question what you was askin' for/I gave you every single thing you was askin' for/I don't understand how anybody could ask for more."

Devotees also seemed most impressed by the "Donda" track "Believe What I Say", which features a sample of Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)". Kanye previously sampled Hill on his 2004 hit "All Falls Down".