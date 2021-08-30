 
 

'Up' Star Ed Asner Dies at 91

The actor who voiced the grumpy Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's Oscar-winning family movie 'Up' has passed away at the age of 91 in Los Angeles, California over the weekend.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - TV and movie veteran Ed Asner has died, aged 91.

The "Lou Grant" star passed away on Sunday morning (29Aug21).

Asner is also known for his roles on TV hits like "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Cobra Kai" and the movie "Elf", in which he played Santa Claus.

He also voiced the grumpy Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's Oscar-winning animated movie "Up".

Condolences and prayers are sent to the actor and his family following his passing.

Josh Gad tweeted, "I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy's brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up."

"Cobra Kai" showrunner Josh Heald wrote, "Getting to work with @TheOnlyEdAsner on @CobraKaiSeries made a surreal experience even deeper. What a sense of humor on that man. He was a Day 1 Cobra Kai for life. We will dearly miss our Sid."

Maureen McCormic penned, "Rest In Peace my sweet, kind and dear friend Ed. You made and will continue to make this world a better place. I love you and will miss you so very much."

Katie Couric added, "RIP Ed Asner, forever Lou Grant to me. Thank you for the laughs and for a life of intelligence and integrity."

Yvette Nicole Brown remembered a story told by Niecy Nash about Asner, "I will always remember the story @NiecyNash told of his kindness to her when she was just starting out & how he then came to her #WalkOfFame Ceremony decades later."

