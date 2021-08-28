 
 

Reese Witherspoon Recalls She Once 'Burst Into Tears' Over Tone-Deaf Magazine Caricature

The former 'Big Little Lies' star discusses a 2015 Time magazine article called 'Hollywood's New Domestic Divas' when appearing on 'We Are Supported By' podcast.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon was once saddened by a tone-deaf magazine caricature. When recalling the moment she saw the 2015 Time magazine cover story, the "Big Little Lies" alum admitted that she "burst into tears" at that time.

The 45-year-old discussed Time's "Hollywood's New Domestic Divas" article when appearing on "We Are Supported By" podcast. Aside from the ex-wife of Ryan Phillippe, the said piece featured the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively and Jessica Alba.

Now in the interview, Reese explained, "I had started a clothing business. Gwyneth was really growing Goop." She added, "Blake Lively had a business, Jessica Alba had a business and they did a caricature cartoon of all of us."

"We were in ballgowns and they stuck our heads on, and Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner," Reese went on sharing. "The whole thing was so offensive that I burst into tears."

"The Morning Show" star said the magazine has since apologized. However, she believed that the incident was part of a larger cultural issue that needs to be "course-corrected."

"I'm not even talking about 10 years ago. I'm talking about 2015 when we decided, OK we're going to be entrepreneurial, take a swing, invest our own money, our own time, our own reputation and try to do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done - and getting lampooned for it," she detailed. "That message to little girls is: 'If you've had success in one area, you can't have success in another."

"There's several women who've said acting is not for me: 'I don't want to be an actress anymore. I want to do things that are entrepreneurial and want to have a different kind of life for my family,' " she continued. "Media can be so punishing and I think it's a great thing that we have other ways to get other information [online]. It's wrought with misinformation and all sorts of complications but there's a lot of good that came out of it too. Women talking more about art, politics, culture, finance, so important."

