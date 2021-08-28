 
 

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince
WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

Being heavily pregnant, the Duchess of Sussex could not join her husband Prince Harry in attending the funeral ceremony for Prince Philip which took place in April.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - While Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April, his then-pregnant wife Meghan Markle wasn't able to join him due to doctor's advice. It was unfortunate, but a new report suggests that royal family members were "quietly pleased" over her absence.

"Despite the difficulties Harry and Meghan faced in the aftermath of their interview, there was never any doubt that Harry would race back to England to be with his family," Royal experts Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote in the bew epilogue of the Sussex biography "Finding Freedom" which was obtained by E! News. "Meghan also hoped to accompany Harry, but as she was heavily pregnant with their daughter, her doctors wouldn't give her medical clearance to fly."

The authors then added, "In truth, several members of the royal family are understood to have been 'quietly pleased' that Meghan stayed in California because they 'didn't want a circus.' " They were allegedly afraid of "the Duchess creating a spectacle."

  See also...

As for Queen Elizabeth II, she was said to be glad to be reunited with her "beloved" Harry. The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, wanted to support his grandmother in the wake of the death of Prince Philip.

The royal family allegedly "put on a unified front" at the funeral "out of respect for Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh" regardless of any recent tension. A source claimed, Where we are today versus where we were six months ago, versus where we were 12 months ago… there is actually progress. There are efforts on all sides."

Prince Philip passed away in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday (9Apr), two months before his 100th birthday. Following his death, Harry paid tribute to his grandfather in a lengthy message, writing, "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. Per Mare, Per Terram," so he concluded.

You can share this post!

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

John Stamos Assures Fans He's 'All Good' After Sharing Hospital Pics
Related Posts
This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Break Royal Tradition With Lilibet

This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Break Royal Tradition With Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle's Dad Says Prince Harry Never Asked His Permission to Marry Daughter

Meghan Markle's Dad Says Prince Harry Never Asked His Permission to Marry Daughter

Most Read
Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22
Celebrity

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE