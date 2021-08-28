This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

AceShowbiz - While Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April, his then-pregnant wife Meghan Markle wasn't able to join him due to doctor's advice. It was unfortunate, but a new report suggests that royal family members were "quietly pleased" over her absence.

"Despite the difficulties Harry and Meghan faced in the aftermath of their interview, there was never any doubt that Harry would race back to England to be with his family," Royal experts Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote in the bew epilogue of the Sussex biography "Finding Freedom" which was obtained by E! News. "Meghan also hoped to accompany Harry, but as she was heavily pregnant with their daughter, her doctors wouldn't give her medical clearance to fly."

The authors then added, "In truth, several members of the royal family are understood to have been 'quietly pleased' that Meghan stayed in California because they 'didn't want a circus.' " They were allegedly afraid of "the Duchess creating a spectacle."

As for Queen Elizabeth II, she was said to be glad to be reunited with her "beloved" Harry. The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, wanted to support his grandmother in the wake of the death of Prince Philip.

The royal family allegedly "put on a unified front" at the funeral "out of respect for Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh" regardless of any recent tension. A source claimed, Where we are today versus where we were six months ago, versus where we were 12 months ago… there is actually progress. There are efforts on all sides."

Prince Philip passed away in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday (9Apr), two months before his 100th birthday. Following his death, Harry paid tribute to his grandfather in a lengthy message, writing, "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm-and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered-by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. Per Mare, Per Terram," so he concluded.