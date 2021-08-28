John Stamos Assures Fans He's 'All Good' After Sharing Hospital Pics

WENN/Dave Starbuck Celebrity

The former star of 'Full House' shares a series of his selfies in what appears to be a hospital bed while wearing a smock over his hair, a black mask and a hospital gown.

AceShowbiz - John Stamos has just had a hospital visit. After sharing photos from what appears to be a hospital bed on his social media platform, the former "Full House" star assured his fans that he's "all good."

Making use of his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 26, the "Big Shot" actor posted a selfie that saw him wearing a smock over his hair, a black mask and a hospital gown. In another photo, the 58-year-old star appeared to have medical wires around him. "Damn you #Triggerfinger! Easy peasy #AllgoodHomeHappy," he wrote over an image.

In a following Story, John also included a photo of the palm of his hand with a bandage over it. The "The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: The Little Mermaid Live!" actor also turned to his feeds to offer his fans and followers further information about his recent health scares. "Damn you #Triggerfinger ! I went in for a quick elective procedure - In and out!" he wrote in the caption of his post.

John then thanked the medical team as saying, "Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me." The father of one, who shares his 3-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh, added, "I'll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes. Xo."

John's posts appeared to hint that he recently underwent a surgery for a trigger finger, a condition "in which one of your fingers gets stuck in a bent position," according to the Mayo Clinic. A trigger finger can bend or straighten with a snap, like a trigger being pulled and released.

In the comment section of his post, many wished for his quick healing. One Instagram user wrote, "Prayers that everything goes on okay." Meanwhile, one wrote, "Hope all goes well and you recover quickly [love]."

Some social media users also shared their experience with a similar medical issue. A user said, "I had trigger dinner really bad and cured it without surgery. I had acupuncture 2 or 3 times a week for several month from a Chinese acupuncturist. It's been years & it's never come. Good luck John." In the meantime, another chimed in, "I had the same problem and got the surgery, get well!!"