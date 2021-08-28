 
 

John Stamos Assures Fans He's 'All Good' After Sharing Hospital Pics

John Stamos Assures Fans He's 'All Good' After Sharing Hospital Pics
WENN/Dave Starbuck
Celebrity

The former star of 'Full House' shares a series of his selfies in what appears to be a hospital bed while wearing a smock over his hair, a black mask and a hospital gown.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Stamos has just had a hospital visit. After sharing photos from what appears to be a hospital bed on his social media platform, the former "Full House" star assured his fans that he's "all good."

Making use of his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 26, the "Big Shot" actor posted a selfie that saw him wearing a smock over his hair, a black mask and a hospital gown. In another photo, the 58-year-old star appeared to have medical wires around him. "Damn you #Triggerfinger! Easy peasy #AllgoodHomeHappy," he wrote over an image.

In a following Story, John also included a photo of the palm of his hand with a bandage over it. The "The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: The Little Mermaid Live!" actor also turned to his feeds to offer his fans and followers further information about his recent health scares. "Damn you #Triggerfinger ! I went in for a quick elective procedure - In and out!" he wrote in the caption of his post.

  See also...

John then thanked the medical team as saying, "Thanks to the fine doctors/nurses for taking such good care of me." The father of one, who shares his 3-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh, added, "I'll be up and drumming in no time. Thank you for the well wishes. Xo."

John's posts appeared to hint that he recently underwent a surgery for a trigger finger, a condition "in which one of your fingers gets stuck in a bent position," according to the Mayo Clinic. A trigger finger can bend or straighten with a snap, like a trigger being pulled and released.

In the comment section of his post, many wished for his quick healing. One Instagram user wrote, "Prayers that everything goes on okay." Meanwhile, one wrote, "Hope all goes well and you recover quickly [love]."

Some social media users also shared their experience with a similar medical issue. A user said, "I had trigger dinner really bad and cured it without surgery. I had acupuncture 2 or 3 times a week for several month from a Chinese acupuncturist. It's been years & it's never come. Good luck John." In the meantime, another chimed in, "I had the same problem and got the surgery, get well!!"

You can share this post!

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Related Posts
John Stamos Deems Collaborations With The Beach Boys 'A Treat in Life'

John Stamos Deems Collaborations With The Beach Boys 'A Treat in Life'

John Stamos' Son 'Crying' as He's in Self-Isolation After 3rd COVID-19 Exposure

John Stamos' Son 'Crying' as He's in Self-Isolation After 3rd COVID-19 Exposure

John Stamos and Beach Boys Team Up for Charity Song

John Stamos and Beach Boys Team Up for Charity Song

John Stamos Dresses Up as Rapunzel as He Takes Darren Criss to Disneyland

John Stamos Dresses Up as Rapunzel as He Takes Darren Criss to Disneyland

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked