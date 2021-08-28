 
 

David Duchovny Recruited by Scientologists at Wedding

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Californication' actor reveals he was once approached to join the controversial church when he was a guest at his celebrity friend Jason Beghe's wedding.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scientologists "made a play" for "The X-Files" star David Duchovny at a wedding, according to the actor.

In a new The Daily Beast interview, the TV and movie star admits he was a guest at "Melrose Place" star and former Scientologist Jason Beghe's wedding when he was recruited, and he agreed to visit the church's Celebrity Center in Los Angeles.

But things started getting weird for David quickly.

"They were gathering information that I didn't want to give out to a stranger," he explains. "The session didn't go well. I didn't play by the rules and I never went back."

Duchovny insists his flirting with Scientology didn't impact his friendship with Jason.

"He only 'recruited' me in the sense of saying, 'This is great, and I think you should try it,' not anything harder than that," Duchovny says.

Jason is now an ex-Scientologist.

Other celebrities nearly joining the controversial church included Brad Pitt, A.J. McLean, and Tiffany Haddish.

According to a former member of the church, Brad Pitt took part in the drug detox program within the church in the 1990s but he never came back after the "purification rundown."

Backstreet Boys' A.J. McLean fled after a strange visit to the Church's "megacentre" in Los Angeles. In what he believed to be "a brainwashing technique," he was locked in a room to watch a Scientology short film.

Tiffany Haddish was approached by a member of the church when she was homeless but she turned them down because she's not keen to sleep on a bunk bed.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen was tempted to join the church after meeting Tom Cruise.

