Britney's Battery Case With Housekeeper Taken Over by District Attorney

Police have reportedly handed the battery case involving the 'I'm a Slave 4 U' hitmaker and one of her employees following dog drama to the District Attorney's Office.

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' battery case with her housekeeper is now under investigation by Los Angeles prosecutors.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has handed the matter to the District Attorney's Office, where lawmakers will decide if the "Toxic" singer will face further action.

Britney's former housekeeper claims the singer struck her during a row over the correct care of the pop star's dogs. Spears insists she simply knocked the accuser's phone out of her hand.

The unnamed woman claims the pop star flew into a rage after learning she had taken one of Britney's dogs to the vet. The altercation went down on 16 August (21), when the housekeeper filed a police report.

The legal drama comes as the singer continues her fight to remove her father, Jamie, as the conservator of her estate. Jamie recently announced his plans to step down from the role following his daughter's claims he has mismanaged her affairs and should be behind bars.

Britney hasn't commented on the incident, but her lawyer Mathew Rosengart issued a statement, calling the allegations "overblown, gossip nonsense." He insisted, "It's an overblown cell phone incident. That's really all I can say."

Meanwhile, a source said the dog drama was triggering for her because "she's been through this before."

"Her conservators used to threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found. It's an all too familiar - and heartbreaking - feeling for her," the insider claimed.