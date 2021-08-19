David Duchovny Accepts He Will Never Going to Be Good Guitar Player

Instagram Music

The former star of 'The X-Files', whose new album is called 'Gestureland', admits despite having a long-standing love of music, it is tough learning to play the instrument at 50.

AceShowbiz - David Duchovny is "never" going to be a great guitar player.

The 61-year-old star started playing the guitar a decade ago and despite having a long-standing love of music, he admits there are some limitations to his talent.

David - whose new album is called "Gestureland" - shared, "I only started playing guitar about 10 years ago."

"I was a music fan, of course, and listened a lot, but like most people, I never thought that this lifetime was going to be one in which I played or wrote any music. I didn't get it it early: kids can pick it up quickly, but as a 50-year-old, it's tough."

"I'm not a good player. I'm never going to be a good player."

Despite this, David remains surprised by his own musical talents and how he's managed to develop them over the years.

He told The Guardian newspaper, "I mean, I'm good enough to throw chords together! I can make a lot of different sounds and I can write songs off of sounds. I learned I could hear melodies, and that was a big surprise to me."

David is best known for starring in "The X-Files", but he transitioned to music after acting roles dried up.

He said, "The truth is that I wasn't seeing stuff that I was desperate to do. And I didn't have to do it. I was trying to develop a couple of shows in that time that got far but not far enough; I hitched my wagon to a couple of non-starters."

"I didn't line up with the marketplace for those three years, and that was fine, because I was trying to take a more hands-on approach than just attaching myself as an actor to something. And it's just … it's f**king hard. It's a nightmare. But it's worthwhile."