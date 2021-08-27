 
 

Alec Baldwin's Ex-Wife Kim Basinger Pens Sweet Birthday Message for His Daughter

To celebrate Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Carmen's 8th birthday, the 'L.A. Confidential' actress takes to her Instagram account to share a sweet message for the young girl.

AceShowbiz - Kim Basinger offers fans a rare moment with her ex-husband Alec Baldwin's daughter, Carmen, on her birthday. To celebrate Carmen's 8th birthday, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a sweet message for the young girl.

It started after Carmen's older sister Ireland Baldwin shared on the photo-sharing platform a picture of Carmen snuggling her baby sister, Maria Lucía Victoria. "Happy birthday, Carmen I know you don't have Instagram yet (thank God) but I love you with all my heart," Ireland wrote in the caption. "And when you do eventually get an Instagram in 5-10 years or whatever cooler app is available then, please follow me back. I'm not worthy."

Ireland's mom Kim caught wind of the sweet post and decided to share her well-wishes for Carmen in the comment section. "Carmen…… such A beautiful twosome…… you are so beautiful……. I love you 2 ….. together in this picture…… But YOU Know how to get it done and she will learn from you……..," so the "L.A. Confidential" actress wrote.

As for Hilaria Baldwin, she took to her own page to give Carmen a birthday shout-out. Alongside of her six kids, the mom wrote in the caption, "Happy 8th birthday Carmen…we love you so…other than the babies, we almost got the photo all smiling. Ps that's my hand under Edu's arm."

Carmen is one of Alec's six kids whom he shares with wife Hilaria. The "Saturday Night Live" alum and the yoga instructor are also parents to MariLu, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

Meanwhile, Kim and Alec split in 2002 after nearly nine years of marriage. The pair share daughter Ireland, who was only 7 when they separated.

