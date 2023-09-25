Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Cover Images/Robert Smith Celebrity

The 69-year-old star looks almost unrecognizable when she is seen during a rare public appearance in Los Angeles ahead of her return to Hollywood limelight next month.

AceShowbiz - Kim Basinger stepped out in a rather unique fashion. The 69-year-old star looked almost unrecognizable when she was seen during a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Friday, September 21.

While running errands, the Oscar-winning opted for a casual look with a black jacket over a dark gray top with ash gray sweatpants. She additionally put on black open-toe sandals.

It was, however, her large beige straw hat and black sunglasses that caught people's attention. Completing her style, the "Batman" star carried a black woven tote bag while on a walk in City of Angels.

The new sighting comes ahead of Kim's return to Hollywood limelight. The actress is set to attend the star-studded fundraiser Last Chance For Animals on October 14 in Beverly Hills at The Beverly Hilton hotel. The event will mark Kim's first emergence into the spotlight since she graced the red carpet of the same event in October of 2019.

At the upcoming event, Kim will be one of a number of famous faces at the event. Joining the former wife of Alec Baldwin, other notable attendees include Priscilla Presley, "Baywatch" star Donna D'Errico, "La Bamba" actor Esai Morales and Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris.

The honorees at the event, meanwhile, include Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren, who will receive the Sam Simon Award. As for E.G. Daily, the singer/songwriter is set to be honored with the Celebrity Activist Award, while entrepreneur Bobi Leonard is set to receive the Albert Schweitzer Award.

Last year, Kim opened up on her reclusiveness when appearing on "Red Table Talk" alongside her daughter Ireland Baldwin. Kim shared that she's struggling from agoraphobia, which the Mayo Clinic describes as "a type of anxiety disorder" which "involves fearing and avoiding places or situations that might cause panic and feelings of being trapped, helpless or embarrassed."

Kim noted that her condition made her not want to "leave the house," go out to restaurants, or have people over. "It's like something just completely shuts down within you, and you have to relearn everything," she explained. "You live with a dry mouth all the time, you're very shaky, you're just so exhausted all the time."

